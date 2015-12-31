Hiddink angry with Garde over Remy interest

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink is unhappy with Aston Villa boss Remi Garde declaring an interest in Loic Remy.

Garde confirmed on Wednesday he wanted to bring Remy to his struggling side, who sit bottom of the Premier League, in January.

Hiddink was left unhappy with the public declaration, insisting the 28-year-old French forward had to prove his fitness at Chelsea first.

"From our point of view, I don’t think we, or the management, will go into a similar situation," the Dutchman said.

"You have to respect where the players are.

"If you are interested, talk first to the people to whom they are contracted. You cannot go into details."

Remy signed a four-year deal at Chelsea when he moved to the club from QPR in August 2014.

While he has struggled for regular game time since arriving, Remy appears set to be given a chance by Hiddink.

"You don't go through the side door. The player has signed a contract here and must be fit for us," Hiddink said.

"He’s having a difficult time regarding his injuries. He has to prove first of all that he's a good Chelsea player.”