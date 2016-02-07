Hiddink: Chelsea deserved a point

Guus Hiddink believes Chelsea were good value for a point after a stoppage-time Diego Costa goal sealed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Jesse Lingard put United ahead after 61 minutes before Costa clinched a share of the spoils in the first minute of added on time.

And, while Hiddink was full of praise for United, he felt they did not create many big chances and his side's desperation for an equaliser merited the end result.

"We deserved the point at the end," Hiddink said. "In any minute you can score, but to go back to the game I think United started very well in the first half.

"Without seeing all the images, they started well and they stretched us out and because of that we dropped back instead of going forward.

"They had the threat in the first 20 minutes without any big opportunities.

"It was a bit the same in the second half, they stretched us and they had a beautiful goal with Lingard, but there was no resistance from our side, which we have to explore.

"After that we reacted very well and went for the equaliser and at the end we had some opportunities.

"Both goalies deserve compliments because they weren't easy to beat, but at the end we had some chances so we deserve the point."

While he was happy to take the point and for Chelsea to remain undefeated under his stewardship, Hiddink feels finishing in the top four is a big ask given his team's lack of wins.

"I said before when we were one point from the relegation zone our target must be fourth place for the Champions League, but we need to start winning games," Hiddink added.

"We are unbeaten, but if you want to get into the top four you must have victories and we have had too many draws."