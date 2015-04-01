Hiddink fumes at booing of Spain's Iniesta
Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink has hit out at local fans who booed Andres Iniesta during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Spain in Amsterdam.
Iniesta was jeered by sections of the Amsterdam Arena support during the friendly win, with Stefan de Vrij and Davy Klaassen scoring to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Hiddink.
However, the 68-year-old was unhappy with the reception given to Iniesta - who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final between the sides.
"It's a disgrace. If such a world-class player is booed you should be ashamed deeply as the public," he told reporters.
"I asked the bench why they did that, I did not understand. Iniesta is firstly a fantastic footballer and also a great person.
"I found this reaction very inappropriate and shameless."
