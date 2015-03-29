Hiddink happy with point against Turkey

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar struck in the second minute of injury time as Netherlands avoided a third defeat in five qualifying matches under Hiddink.

Turkey were on track to inflict Netherlands' first-ever home reverse in a European Championship qualifier via Burak Yilmaz's 37th-minute opener.

But Huntelaar spared Hiddink's blushes when he got a decisive touch on Wesley Sneijder's long-range strike in the 92nd minute.

"We almost didn't create a thing in the whole match," Hiddink told UEFA's official website. "They did the same but they scored a goal from it.

"Then they just built a wall in front of goal and it is very difficult to get through it. At a certain point I think we took a good decision to change the game plan and we got a couple of chances in added time. In the end we were able to get a good point. "

Saturday's draw saw Netherlands consolidate third spot in Group A with seven points from five matches, six adrift of leaders Czech Republic.

"If we hadn't got a point then the situation would've been very difficult. In the team we had a couple of players who have never played a tough match like this before," Hiddink said.

"These matches will give the youngsters more experience. I believe that these players can still grow."