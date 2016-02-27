Hiddink loving doing hard work for Chelsea successor

Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink insists he is loving doing the hard work in getting the club back on track for his successor.

The London club are on a run of 11 Premier League games without defeat, producing an impressive resurgence after languishing near the relegation zone when Hiddink was appointed as Jose Mourinho's replacement until the end of the season in December.

Hiddink witnessed his side come from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday in a game preceded by speculation Chelsea are close to sealing a deal with Italy boss Antonio Conte to take charge after Euro 2016.

When asked if he is doing the hard work for the next man to take the job at Stamford Bridge, Hiddink said: "Yeah but I love it. I love it to work with the guys, especially when they respond as they did today [Saturday].

"No I'm not thinking 'oh I do the hard work and the next one can sit in this chair and put on a cigar' that's not how it works.

"You know my affection for the club from my previous spell and even before that because when I was working as a technical director and manager at PSV we had already the contacts with Chelsea.

"I love to do the hard work and if they can continue on the level they are used to then I'll be proud."