Hiddink not drawn on Oscar transfer

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink refused to add to "speculation" surrounding a reported bid for midfielder Oscar from China.

The Brazil international was reportedly the subject of a £58million bid from Jiangsu Suning, who have already added Alex Teixeira and Ramires to their squad.

Oscar, 24, has been a regular for Chelsea this season, but could have joined former team-mate Ramires and others in China.

Hiddink was unwilling to be drawn on the reports during his news conference on Friday, days out from his side's meeting with Manchester United.

"We don't know. In this specific case, just Ramires, we can say that he had a great offer and everyone has agreed," the Dutchman said.

"Oscar is just for me speculation and we don't go into that."

The likes of Jackson Martinez (Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao), Gervinho (Hebei China Fortune) and Fredy Guarin (Shanghai Shenhua) have moved to China in recent weeks.