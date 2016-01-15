Hiddink orders 'on the edge' Costa to control his temper

Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink has told Diego Costa to control his temper and not to react to any provocations.

The Spain international has been involved in a number of unsavoury on-pitch flashpoints throughout the season and has already been booked six times in 17 Premier League appearances, while also receiving a three-match ban for violent conduct during the win over Arsenal in September.

The striker again struggled to keep himself in check in the 2-2 draw with West Brom in midweek - both sides were charged by the Football Association on Friday for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion - and Hiddink has now warned him not to go over the edge ahead of the home clash with Everton on Saturday.

"He is playing on the edge, but so are his opponents. They are provoking as well," Hiddink said at a news conference.

"If you see the little things, it's a mutual thing. Nevertheless, he should control himself. He didn't go out of order versus West Brom, but he was on the edge.

"Players are smart. I talk with him about this. Not every day, but we did have a chat this morning.

"The opponents like to provoke a bit, which is also normal in a men's game, but he has to deal with that. And the referees have to keep an eye on it as well.

"I'll always defend my players, especially when they are very, very hot."