Hiddink refuses to discuss transfer targets

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink has refused to discuss any January transfer targets but drew concerns over the fitness of his strikers.

Radamel Falcao has been on the sidelines for most of the season, while Loic Remy has battled fitness issues of his own as Premier League champions Chelsea languish in 14th position.

Diego Costa has overcome a bruised knee to be fit for Chelsea's clash with West Brom on Wednesday.

However, when asked if he would be left concerned if either Remy or Costa picked up another injury, Hiddink said: "I don't deny that. That's true.

"I'm thinking. It's not good to talk when you are thinking. Why shall we go public?

"If something is going on, it can be harmful when you go public.

"The more the window is open the more we have to shut our own little window."

Hiddink said he is hopeful he can see more of Remy, who has played just 145 minutes of league football this season.

"He will stay until the end of the season," Hiddink said. "I am curious. I hope Remy picks it up. I hope he will deliver if he is needed."

The Dutchman also confirmed Patrick Bamford, who returned from a loan deal at Crystal Palace, will stay with the under-21's.

"He hardly played at Palace so that's why he has to prove himself first of all with the under-21s," Hiddink said.

"To make a step because he didn't play so much over there, so prove yourself and then we'll see what can happen.

"For the moment, he will stay with the under-21s."