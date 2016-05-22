Hiddink to stay at Chelsea in advisory role

Guus Hiddink has confirmed he is to stay at Chelsea in an advisory role and will try to lure club legends such as Didier Drogba and Petr Cech back to Stamford Bridge once they hang up their boots.

The Dutchman replaced Jose Mourinho as the man in charge at Chelsea following the latter's departure in December 2015, but will make way for new manager Antonio Conte next season.

But Hiddink told Fox Sports he will not leave the Premier League club altogether and shed light on the position awaiting him behind the scenes.

"Technical advisor is a big word, but I will indeed hold an advisory role," he said.

"I want to involve former Chelsea players. I spoke with Drogba last week, I have spoken with Cech. These guys are true Chelsea legends and have had such an impact at the club.

"Chelsea are an old club, but they have only been there at the highest level for about 15 years or so. These older guys want the best for Chelsea and can do a lot for the club once they have ended their active careers.

"One might go for a commercial career, another might pursue a job as assistant manager and another might be interested in a scouting position. You can make such good use of guys like them. I have the freedom to approach former players for things like that."

Trying to get former players involved will not be Hiddink's only job, however, as he also aims to help more youngsters make the step up from the club's youth academy into the first team.

"You often see that young players struggle to make the step up to the first team. You have to slowly ease them into it, or they will do too much," Hiddink added.

"I did that with Bertrand Traore and Ruben Loftus-Cheek [this season], but more players should be making the step up."