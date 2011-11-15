Hiddink tipped to step down after Croatia clash

The Dutchman was blasted by Turkish media and by some of his players after last week's 3-0 first-leg home defeat by Croatia left the Euro 2008 semi-finalists staring at elimination.

The Turkish Football Federation will pay Hiddink, 65, compensation for the remainder of his contract, which runs until August next year, CNN Turk news channel reported.

"We are in Croatia, we want to focus on the game tonight and it's not a good time to discuss these [claims]," Turkey team spokesman Turker Tozar told Reuters by telephone from Zagreb.

"I am sure the Turkish Football Federation will make things clear after tonight's game, we are not in a position to comment on their behalf."

Hiddink said after the first leg that he would discuss his future with the federation following the second leg. Russian media have linked the former Chelsea coach to wealthy Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.