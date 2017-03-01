Hiddink won't rule out interest in Leicester job

Former Netherlands boss Guus Hiddink has admitted that the manager's job at Leicester City could be an appealing prospect.

Reports in England have claimed that Hiddink's representatives were approached over the weekend, with Leicester officials keen to discover whether the 70-year-old could be tempted by another spell in the Premier League.

Former manager Nigel Pearson, Nantes boss Sergio Conceicao, ex-England coach Roy Hodgson and Huddersfield Town's David Wagner have also been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium as successor to Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked last week.

Hiddink, whose last job was as interim boss of Chelsea last season, has denied any formal contact with the English champions but would not rule out the idea of taking charge.

"I have no had contact with Leicester," he told De Telegraaf.

“I think Leicester have done very well by going with the assistant manager after Ranieri's dismissal. They proved themselves against Liverpool.

"I have so much love for football that I do not exclude it. I never go to a club for several years, but I think it's great to be working with young people."

Leicester have placed Craig Shakespeare, who was assistant under Ranieri, in temporary charge of the first team while they pursue a long-term replacement.

Shakespeare's first match in charge saw Leicester defeat Liverpool 3-1 on Monday.