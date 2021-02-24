Highlights: Chelsea edge Atletico, Bayern smash Lazio in round-of-16 first-leg clashes

Defending Champions Bayern Munich have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League after their 4-1 first-leg win over Lazio, while Chelsea will face a difficult second leg in their round-of-16 clash with Atletico Madrid after a tight 1-0 win on Tuesday evening. Watch all the highlights here.

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

An overhead kick in the 68th minute from Oliver Giroud was enough to secure a 1-0 victory at Arena Nationala in Bucharest for Chelsea, with coronavirus travel restrictions preventing the tie taking place at the Wanda Metropolitano.

While 34-year-old Giroud had to wait for a lengthy VAR check, the goal was eventually given – his sixth in the competition this season, which handed Chelsea a tight first-leg advantage.

Watch the highlights here:

Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich

An early goal from Robert Lewandowski got the scoring going for the Bavarians before goals from Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane handed the Germans a strong lead at half time.

Matters got worse in the second half as Francesco Acerbi put the ball in his own net, but Jaoquin Correra added some respectability to the scoreline with a goal for the Italian club.

Watch the highlights here: