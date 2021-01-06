Highlights: Chiefs edge Primeiro to seal Caf CL group stage spot
Watch as Kaizer Chiefs book their place in the Caf Champions League group stages for the first time following their 1-0 aggregate victory over Primeiro de Agosto in the first-round on Tuesday.
The Soweto giants were forced to share the spoils at the FNB Stadium after playing out to a goalless draw in the first leg.
However, Leonardo Castro fired Amakhosi into the next round of the competition after securing the only goal during their 1-0 win in the second leg at the Estadio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday.
WATCH: Primeiro de Agosto vs Kaizer Chiefs
