Highlights: Chiefs edge Primeiro to seal Caf CL group stage spot

By

Bernard Parker

Watch as Kaizer Chiefs book their place in the Caf Champions League group stages for the first time following their 1-0 aggregate victory over Primeiro de Agosto in the first-round on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants were forced to share the spoils at the FNB Stadium after playing out to a goalless draw in the first leg.

However, Leonardo Castro fired Amakhosi into the next round of the competition after securing the only goal during their 1-0 win in the second leg at the Estadio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday.

WATCH: Primeiro de Agosto vs Kaizer Chiefs