Highlights: Chiefs held by Horoya in Caf CL opener
Kaizer Chiefs were left frustrated after playing out to a goalless draw against Horoya in their opening Caf Champions League group stage match.
The result at the FNB Stadium left the Soweto giants in third place in the Group C standings, three points behind Horoya.
However, Chiefs have a game in hand after their previous clash was postponed, but they will now play the fixture against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.
WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs vs Horoya AC
