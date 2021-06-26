Highlights: Chiefs hold Wydad to seal first Caf Champions League final
By Dean Workman
Kaizer Chiefs made history on Saturday evening as they booked a spot in the Caf Champions League final after a narrow aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca. Catch up with the highlights from Chiefs’ valiant display in the second leg.
Chiefs came into the clash with a narrow 1-0 win over Wydad in Morocco last week but knew they were facing up against a side with serious pedigree in the Champions League.
The visitors threw everything they had at Chiefs over the ninety minutes but a combination of wasteful finishing and heroic defending kept Wydad out.
Watch the highlights of the second leg encounter here:
