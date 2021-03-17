Highlights: Chiefs secure crucial point against Petro
Kaizer Chiefs missed the chance to move up to second spot in Caf Champions League Group C following their goalless draw against Petro de Luanda on Tuesday evening.
As a result, Chiefs remained in third on the group standings, level on five points with second-placed Horoya AC of Guinea and five points behind leaders Wydad, with two games remaining in the group stages.
WATCH: Petro de Luanda 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs
