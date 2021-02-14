Highlights: Man City extend lead as Liverpool see title defence slip away

Catch up with all of Saturday’s Premier League action as defending cahmpions Liverpool suffered a third successive loss as Leicester City beat Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-1, while Manchester City extended their lead at the top with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds kicked the gameweek 24 action off at the home of the Foxes and despite dominating large parts of the encounter, late goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes ensure that Mohamed Salah’s opener meant little.

View the highlights:

Pep Guardiola’s City continued their fine form as a double from Ilkay Gundogan and a Rodri penalty guided the Citizen’s to a comfortable 3-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

View the highlights:

In the other games on the day, Burnley smashed a woeful Crystal Palace 3-0 while Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion drew 0-0.