Highlights: Pirates miss chance to go third

Orlando Pirates missed the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns following their 1-1 draw with SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Vincent Pule opened the scoring for Pirates in the 10th minute before Ben Motshwari put the ball into his own net as both sides walked away with a point each.

The result leaves Pirates fourth in the DStv Premiership standings with 29 points, while SuperSport remain second on the table with 33 points after 18 matches.

WATCH: SuperSport United 1-1 Orlando Pirates