Highlights: Pirates miss chance to go third
Orlando Pirates missed the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns following their 1-1 draw with SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Vincent Pule opened the scoring for Pirates in the 10th minute before Ben Motshwari put the ball into his own net as both sides walked away with a point each.
The result leaves Pirates fourth in the DStv Premiership standings with 29 points, while SuperSport remain second on the table with 33 points after 18 matches.
WATCH: SuperSport United 1-1 Orlando Pirates
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.