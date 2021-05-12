Highlights: Stellies dent Pirates' Caf chances

Orlando Pirates were force to settle for a point after playing out to a goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The results means the Buccaneers have missed out on the chance to go third on the table, staying in fourth spot after a 10th draw of the season, while the Maroons have now gone nine league matches without a win and remain in 12th place on the log, just two points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

