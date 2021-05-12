Highlights: Stellies dent Pirates' Caf chances
Orlando Pirates were force to settle for a point after playing out to a goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
The results means the Buccaneers have missed out on the chance to go third on the table, staying in fourth spot after a 10th draw of the season, while the Maroons have now gone nine league matches without a win and remain in 12th place on the log, just two points clear of the relegation playoff spot.
WATCH: Stellenbosch FC 0-0 Orlando Pirates
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.