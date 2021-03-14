Highlights: Sundowns extend impressive winning run with late victory over Stellies

Catch up with the action from Mamelodi Sundowns’ dramatic 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC on Saturday afternoon.

Masandawana fought back to beat Stellies 2-1 in a PSL match at Danie Craven Stadium with Peter Shalulile scoring with almost the last kick of the game to secure the three points for Sundowns.

Stanley Dimgba opened the scoring to hand Stellenbosch the lead in the first half, but Gaston Sirino levelled matters after the restart and Shalulile sealed Sundowns' win in stoppage time.

Watch the highlights here: