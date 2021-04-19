Highlights: TTM stun Sundowns to reach Nedbank Cup final

Washington Arubi was the hero in Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila shock 6-5 penalty shootout win over Mamelodi Sundowns in a Nedbank Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians were forced into a penalty shootout after they were held to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes of play.

However, Arubi put in a good shift between the sticks for TTM as he kept out Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekena's spot kick, which allowed Thembisani Nevhulamba to score the decisive penalty and send the Limpopo outfit through to the final against Chippa United next month.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns v Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila