Higuain on bench, Mandzukic starts in Coppa Italia final

Gonzalo Higuain has been named as a substitute for Juventus' Coppa Italia final against AC Milan on Wednesday.

The Argentina international misses out after Mario Mandzukic recovered from an ankle injury to line-up alongside Paulo Dybala in attack.

There were initial fears that Mandzukic's injury – sustained after a poor tackle from Inter's Matias Vecino during a Serie A game last month – could rule him out of the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old took part in training this week, though, and is back in the starting XI as Massimiliano Allegri's men look to win a fourth consecutive Coppa Italia.