Higuain on bench, Mandzukic starts in Coppa Italia final
Mario Mandzukic's recovery from injury means that Gonzalo Higuain has been demoted to the bench for the Coppa Italia final.
Gonzalo Higuain has been named as a substitute for Juventus' Coppa Italia final against AC Milan on Wednesday.
The Argentina international misses out after Mario Mandzukic recovered from an ankle injury to line-up alongside Paulo Dybala in attack.
There were initial fears that Mandzukic's injury – sustained after a poor tackle from Inter's Matias Vecino during a Serie A game last month – could rule him out of the rest of the season.
The 31-year-old took part in training this week, though, and is back in the starting XI as Massimiliano Allegri's men look to win a fourth consecutive Coppa Italia.
Juventus XI: Buffon; Cuadrado, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, DybalaBench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Howedes, Alex Sandro, Marchisio, Bentancur, Sturaro, Bernardeschi, HiguainMay 9, 2018
