Higuain the best striker in the world - Nedved

Juventus director Pavel Nedved feels Gonzalo Higuain is the best striker in the world and is confident the Argentina international will prove to be a shrewd addition.

The reigning Serie A champions spent €90million to lure the prolific attacker away from Napoli, but he has struggled to live up to the high expectations in Turin, despite scoring seven goals in 12 games.

Nevertheless, Nedved has little doubt Higuain will soon "explode".

"It is never easy for a champion to find your feet at a new club," Nedved was quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

"There are plenty of examples of players who struggled at first and then exploded into life.

"We are very happy with Higuain. He is the best striker in the world. His commitment is exemplary.

"We have made a good decision to sign him and time will prove us right."