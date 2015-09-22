Higuain 'the centre of Napoli's world' - Sarri

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has described Gonzalo Higuain as "the centre of our world" following his impressive early-season form.

The Argentina international was linked with a possible exit during the transfer window, but has begun the Serie A campaign in style, scoring four times in the opening four matches.

Sarri has hailed him as the pivotal piece in his Napoli puzzle and says he has scope to become more influential during 2015-16.

"Higuain is at the centre of our project. His extraordinary quality makes him decisive," Sarri told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"If he improves a few things he can cause chaos. He's at the centre of our world."

Napoli have secured back-to-back 5-0 victories following Sarri's switch to a 4-3-3 formation, but the former Empoli coach believes it is the defence that will benefit the most as he prepares his side to face Carpi on Wednesday.

"I think 4-3-3 is helping us more in defence than in attack. Ultimately I don't think a change of formation is crucial to the results of a team," he said.

"The physical and mental condition has changed, things have gone in our favour, and that's made everything easier.

"Carpi are a hard team to deal with, we have to be ready. I definitely don't expect a lot of chances, this is not an easy match.

"From a physical point of view we'll probably have to employ some rotation, even if mentally it would be important to stick with the same team for consistency."