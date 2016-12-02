Higuain does not need Dybala to score - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insists Gonzalo Higuain does not need the support of Paulo Dybala to find the net.

Higuain has scored seven goals in 14 Serie A appearances this term but has struggled to find his best form since Dybala suffered a thigh injury, netting just once in five league outings since.

Dybala is slowly edging closer to a comeback, but he is unlikely to feature against Atalanta on Saturday as Allegri does not want to rush his return.

The Juventus boss sees no reason for concern, though, as he feels Mario Mandzukic is a fine attacking partner for Higuain.

"It will be hard for Dybala to play on Saturday. He could make the squad for the match against Atalanta, but he is more likely to return [against Dinamo Zagreb] on Wednesday," Allegri stated at a news conference.

"Higuain can also score without Dybala.

"Mandzukic and Higuain are in fine shape, they can play together."

Juventus will be looking to return to winning ways versus Atalanta after their 3-1 defeat to Genoa last week, but Allegri has warned a tough game awaits.

"Atalanta are playing well. Credit goes to them and their coach [Gian Piero] Gasperini, but Saturday we must win," he added.

"We have had a full week and trained very hard to make sure there will be no repeat of last weekend.

"Atalanta have very few weaknesses. They are an enthusiastic group with a top coach in Gasperini.

"Serie A is very exciting and competitive this season with very little separating the top seven sides."