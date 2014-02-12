Higuain enjoying his football in Naples

Higuain has scored 17 goals in 30 appearances for the Naples-based club since arriving from Real Madrid in July.

The Argentina striker, who turned down a move to Juventus in the close-season, is reveling in the adulation of the fans at his new club.

Higuain told Gazzetta dello Sport: "My future is at Napoli.

"I have a contract with Napoli for another four years and I am treated like a king here.

"This is an important time for me and for my career.

"I've been playing at the highest level for eight years and I feel physically well and there's a great atmosphere in Naples."

Napoli sit third in the Serie A and are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

They trail Roma 3-2 after the first leg of their last-four Coppa Italia clash but host the second on Wednesday.

And Higuain believes they can win a trophy this season – no matter what competition it is in.

"We hope we can win a title this season," he added.

"We believe it is possible.

"There are three titles up for grabs and although we know it will be very difficult, we are very determined to surprise everyone."