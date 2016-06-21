Higuain set to continue at Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain is set to continue at Napoli for the next five years, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Higuain has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs following his record-breaking season for Napoli in 2015-16.

The Argentine striker scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A appearances, breaking the league's long-standing goalscoring record.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in Higuain, but De Laurentiis says the 28-year-old has committed to Napoli.

"If his words are sincere then Higuain will play in Naples for at least another five years," he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

De Laurentiis added: "I am willing to extend his contract, I appreciate him both as a player and a person.

"I would like him to stay in Naples forever.

"He is one of a kind, he plays for the pleasure of scoring goals which is what makes every genuine and self-respecting attacker."

Higuain is in the United States representing Argentina at the Copa America Centenario, helping the side reach the semi-finals courtesy of two goals against Venezuela.