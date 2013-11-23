Higuain targets silverware with Napoli

Ahead of their Serie A clash with Parma on Saturday, Higuain - who has five league goals from 11 appearances for coach Rafael Benitez - said he is not in Italy to make up the numbers, having made the switch from Real Madrid in the off-season.

The Argentine has also scored three goals in three starts in the UEFA Champions League, as he has stamped his mark on the Stadio San Paolo outfit already.

"I'm here to make history for this club," the 25-year-old centre-forward said.

"I want to win for the people of Naples, to pay them back for the happiness they have given me since I arrived."

Napoli sit third in the league, four points behind leaders Roma, and Higuain emphasised the need for the club to continue to focus on every fixture in the title race.

"All games are important for us," he said.

"We know, for example, that we can't make any mistakes against Parma.

"It is true that the championship is long, but we need to win so that we go to Dortmund with hope."

Napoli tackle Borussia Dortmund in their next Champions League encounter on Tuesday, knowing a draw at the Bundesliga powerhouses will guarantee their progression to the knockout phase with a game to play.