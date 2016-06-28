Higuain won't renew Napoli contract - agent

Gonzalo Higuain will not sign a new deal at Napoli, with his agent insisting the in-demand striker will leave the club at the end of his contract.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis claimed Higuain had committed to the Serie A side beyond the expiry of his contract in 2018.

But amid reported interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Atletico Madrid, after scoring 36 goals in 35 Serie A appearances in 2015-16, agent and brother Nicolas Higuain revealed the 28-year-old Argentina international has no intention to renew.

"We arrived with the hope of Champions League football, to be Italian champions and to grow," Nicolas told Radio Continental.

"It is your right to request the termination clause, but we opt for the path not to renew the contract and be free in 2018. Under these conditions we will respect the contract we have with Napoli but we will not be renewed under any circumstances.

"Gonzalo is super professional and will continue to give the maximum."