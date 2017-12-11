Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract

Julian Nagelsmann should honour his contract at Hoffenheim rather than leave the club for Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, says Ottmar Hitzfeld.

The 30-year-old is regarded as the hottest property in the Bundesliga after guiding them away from relegation in 2015-16, and then securing a fourth-place finish – earning a European berth.

After 15 games of the current campaign Hoffenheim sit sixth in the table, but how long Nagelsmann – who signed a deal until 2021 in June – will remain at Rhein-Neckar-Arena remains the subject of much debate.

With Bayern sacking Carlo Ancelotti in September and Dortmund dismissing Peter Bosz on Sunday, both have installed interim managers – Jupp Heynckes and Peter Stoger respectively – until the end of the season.

Nagelsmann has been touted as replacement at both of Germany's big two, but Hitzfeld – who has managed both clubs – says he should stay loyal to Hoffenheim for now.

Speaking to Sky, the 68-year-old said: "If someone like that [Nagelsmann] is with Dortmund at the age of 31, then I ask myself: What is he still doing after that? What goals does he still have at 40?"

"Nagelsmann is a good coach, but I think it's generally important to keep contracts, because you have a lot to thank the club for."