Hoddle: Alli thriving in best position for Spurs

The talented 20-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving at White Hart Lane from Milton Keynes Dons in the summer, earning England honours after just two months of top flight action and scoring a stunning goal against France at Wembley on his fourth appearance for the Three Lions.

I've seen him play deeper and it doesn't suit him as much – he needs that freedom to go and get in the box and go in behind the striker, which he does, off the ball as well as on the ball. So I think No.10 is his best position. He's a reason why Spurs are in the hunt for the top four

Alli added another spectacular strike to his CV at Crystal Palace last weekend, taking his tally to six Premier League goals in 21 outings for the Londoners.

And former England head honcho Hoddle wants to see the starlet continue in his current role behind the striker, rather than drop back deeper into midfield.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the BT Sport pundit said: “He's only 20 years of age. He'll only drop deeper if someone thinks he can play in a better position.

“But personally I don't see that. I've seen him play deeper and it doesn't suit him as much – he needs that freedom to go and get in the box and go in behind the striker, which he does, off the ball as well as on the ball.

“So I think No.10 is his best position. He's a reason why Spurs are in the hunt for the top four this season. There's still a lot of hard work to do but he'll have to find consistency and there'll be things to overcome as a player – bad form or an injury or whatever – but the potential's there for him to have a fantastic season.

“It was a great goal, a fabulous goal. It was something different – he's got the ability to produce something out of nothing and that's the quality he's got. And I'm sure we're going to see more and more of that over the coming years.”

