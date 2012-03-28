Hoddle backs for Di Matteo for full-time role

Di Matteo took over the reins on an interim basis at Stamford Bridge earlier this month following the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas and has fired them to within touching distance of a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Portuguese found the task of controlling the likes of Didier Drogba, John Terry and Frank Lampard too hard to undertake.

And the ex-England boss says owner Roman Abramovich should consider the former Blues midfielder as the next full-time boss due to his ability to control a number of the club's big name stars.

"You play your best players on the big nights and they've done that," Hoddle told Sky Sports.

"They rested Frank [Lampard], but he came on and looked as if he was positive, he wanted to get forward into the box and did his bit defensively. [Didier] Drogba will do the same when he comes back in at the weekend or whenever they play him.

"John Terry and Ashley Cole are the better players in those positions and they are a must. They've got to be in that team - and Roberto knows that.

"He's had a really good night, he's in the semi-final of the FA Cup, he's still got a chance of getting in the top four and I think he's now going to end up in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"He's in pole position for that job at this moment in time. It's in his hands."

Many had tipped the Blues to struggle away at Benfica during the first leg of their quarter-final encounter with the Portuguese side, but a Saloman Kalou strike in the second half means they have the upper hand going into the return fixture at Stamford Bridge.

And Hoddle insists Di Matteo, despite raising a few eyebrows with his team selection, set his up team brilliantly to match the Eagles on the counter-attack.

"He got it absolutely spot on," he added. "[Paulo] Ferreira was the only risk and other than that we could see what he was trying to do; tighten things up. It was nigh-on a perfect performance from Chelsea.

"I like the fact he allowed them to break on Benfica so it always looked as if they were going to score - and they have. They've got that away goal, which is fabulous to take back to the Bridge.

"I can only see Chelsea in the semi-final now."