Hodgson future rests on Euros performance - Waddle

Chris Waddle believes Roy Hodgson will have earned the right to lead England into World Cup qualifying if he guides the country to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016.

England line up alongside Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B in France, kicking off their campaign in Marseille on June 11.

Hodgson finalised his 23-man squad on Tuesday and will be hoping to turn in a better performance than at the 2014 World Cup, when England crashed out of the group stage.

And Waddle says Hodgson's future rests largely on England's performance over the course of the tournament.

"Well you're judged on tournaments," Waddle, who was speaking at The Three Lions pub as part of Carlsberg’s 'Pubstitutions' campaign, told Omnisport. "When the group was done for qualifying, you knew we'd walk the group and we did, we won every game.

"We were very fortunate we didn't face a top seed or a really strong side. We always knew we'd get through it comfortably. We thought Switzerland would be the hardest but they didn't do a lot.

"We didn't do a lot in Brazil - we were terrible in Brazil. So Roy knows, he can say 'oh I'll get you there' but every manager basically gets England to a tournament if you look over the years. It's how you perform when you get there.

"I think if you don't get to the quarters [you're in trouble]. If he gets to the quarters then he can say he couldn't do more. If he gets the quarters, does he deserve another contract? I would probably say yes.

"He's done a good job. Apart from Brazil where we were really poor, he's done a decent job. If he gets us to the quarters I think he deserves two more years to Russia."

