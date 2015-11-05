Hodgson happy too see Rooney find back goalscoring boots

England boss Roy Hodgson was pleased to see Wayne Rooney back on the scoresheet for Manchester United in the Champions League this week after four games without a goal.

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult season at club level after becoming England's all-time top goalscorer back in September - when a penalty in the 2-0 win over Switzerland saw him overtake Bobby Charlton.

His header against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday was his first goal since mid-October, and Hodgson was delighted to see his captain celebrating again.

"It was nice to see Rooney score an important goal for Manchester United against CSKA Moscow," Hodgson said at a media conference ahead of this month's friendlies against Spain and France.

"This autumn has been a great milestone period for him."

Rooney has netted just twice in the Premier League so far this term, whereas Jamie Vardy has already scored 11 goals and Hodgson is happy with the Leicester City man's good run of form.

He continued: "If players are in form and scoring goals like Jamie Vardy it's great for us.

"He can play in any of the three front positions."

Hodgson has included Tottenham youngsters Eric Dier and Dele Alli in his squad for the upcoming friendlies after being impressed with both midfielders' performances this campaign.

"Dier has done really well," Hodgson added. "We don't have many defensive central midfielders available to us. This is a good opportunity for him.

"Alli impressed last month and he impressed when he went back to Spurs. He now has another chance with us."