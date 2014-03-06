Hodgson laments Wilshere's foot injury

Wilshere received lengthy treatment after a heavy collision with Denmark captain Daniel Agger early in the game at Wembley on Wednesday, but went on to play almost an hour before being substituted.

The initial prognosis on the injury was positive, with the 22-year-old thought to have only suffered bruising to his left foot, but his club Arsenal announced on Thursday announced the midfielder will be out for around six weeks with a hairline fracture.

That means Wilshere will miss the majority of the rest of the domestic season, and could face a race against time to be prove his fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup, with England manager Hodgson due to name his provisional 30-man squad for the tournament on May 13.

And Hodgson has spoken of his sympathy for Wilshere, who he hopes will make a rapid recovery.

"It's always sad when you have a player come from a club, use him on international duty and he gets an injury," the former Fulham and Liverpool boss told Sky Sports News.

"It's very sad and disappointing for Jack and Arsenal, but unfortunately these things happen.

"It was an honest challenge but he took a nasty kick and I can only hope he recovers as early as possible."