Hodgson: Neville coaching Valencia will only benefit England

England manager Roy Hodgson believes Gary Neville's spell in charge of Valencia will only benefit the national team ahead of Euro 2016 and is confident his assistant remains fully committed to the Three Lions.

Valencia announced Neville's appointment until the end of the season on Wednesday, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo who resigned earlier this week.

The former Manchester United defender is expected to work alongside younger brother Phil, who had been working as assistant under interim boss Voro following Nuno's departure.

Neville - whose first game will be against Lyon in the Champions League on December 9 - will continue to work with the English Football Association (FA) as well and Hodgson is thrilled for his assistant following Wednesday's appointment.

"I'm delighted that Gary has decided to take this excellent opportunity. It's the right moment in time for him and I'm 100 per cent behind his decision to join Valencia as the new head coach," Hodgson told the FA's official website.

"As far as I'm concerned, this will be an extra string to his bow and the experience he will gain working in the Spanish league can only be beneficial to our work together with the England team.

"Gary's commitment to The FA's preparations for Euro 2016 will not be in any way affected by the fact that he will be coaching abroad during the next five months.

"As someone who has spent a large part of my coaching career working abroad, I salute his decision and hope he gains as much from his time in Spain as I have done from the various countries which I have worked.

"Like the rest of the England coaching staff, Gary will be fully committed to preparing for the Euros in France and our friendly matches which begin in March against Germany and Holland.

"I wish him and his brother Phil the very best of luck as they prepare for their first match versus Lyon in the Champions League."