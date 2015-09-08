Hodgson putting pressure on Grealish - O'Neill

England manager Roy Hodgson is trying to pressure midfielder Jack Grealish into a decision about his international future, Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill said.

The 19-year-old Aston Villa midfielder has represented Ireland throughout his youth international career, but was born in Solihull, England.

Hodgson is interested in the teenager representing the nation of his birth and said he was hopeful of a decision before October's internationals.

Reports on Monday suggested Grealish would make a decision on his international future by the end of September.

Asked about Hodgson's comments, where he appeared to set a deadline, O'Neill was unhappy.

"That's encouraging, that's encouraging. Roy's not going to hang around," he said.

"Well done Roy, putting the pressure on."

Ireland claimed wins over Gibraltar and Georgia to sit third in Group D of Euro 2016 qualifying.