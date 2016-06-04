Hodgson: Rooney's best position is anywhere

England manager Roy Hodgson said Wayne Rooney's name will be the first on the team-sheet as he looks to end speculation of where the captain's best position is.

Rooney finished the season with Manchester United playing a key role in midfield during their extra-time FA Cup final triumph over Crystal Palace last month, while the form of Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane for Leicester City and Tottenham respectively makes them strong contenders for the forward positions.

Rooney played a number 10 role in the 1-0 friendly win over Portugal, though Vardy and Kane struggled to find their best form despite playing against 10 men for much of the game.

An irritated Hodgson tried several times to end the Rooney debate at a news conference ahead of England's Euro 2016 opener against Russia, as reporters continued to probe the manager on where he was planning to play the skipper.

"I'm not prepared to make this the Wayne Rooney show," Hodgson said.

"You're talking about the player who has played 111 games for England and scored 53 goals so perhaps his best position is anywhere on the field.

"It's a good problem to have, shoehorning in attacking players. I don’t think for a long time that I’ve had that, a lot of good attacking players to shoehorn so you won’t find me complaining about that.

"You would find me complaining if we weren’t defending as a team, conceding lots of goals chances and every time we played we needed to score three to win a game so I've seen no evidence of that."