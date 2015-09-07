Hodgson: Time for Grealish to decide

Roy Hodgson has urged Jack Grealish to make a decision on his international career, with the England manager hoping the teenager overlooks Republic of Ireland.

Grealish is eligible to play for England, while he also qualifies for Republic of Ireland through his grandparents, but the 19-year-old is yet to declare his allegiance after rejecting a call-up from Martin O'Neill in May.

Hodgson has made no secret of his willingness to call Grealish into the England squad after the youngster helped Aston Villa avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 68-year-old is still waiting on a decision from Grealish but the England boss is ready to include the player in his plans with UEFA Euro 2016 qualification already assured.

"I'm not 100 per cent certain of what he is waiting for," said Hodgson. "I would like him to come out and say, 'I've thought about it, I've got the two possibilities, and I'm opting for England', and then he will be available for selection.

"But he has been injured, to be fair, so he wouldn't have been selectable for any team during these September fixtures.

"Now, maybe before the October fixtures, he might make that decision."

Hodgson, whose England host Switzerland in Tuesday's Euro 2016 qualifier, added: "It would be nice if he says yes. Then he would have a year to see if he could knock one or two of these players off their perch.

"That would be pleasant but there is no time limit.

"We think he could have a very good international career and we would be more than happy if he chose that career to be for England.

"I made it clear to him, 'It's got to be your decision, it's got to be something you really want to do and that feels right'."