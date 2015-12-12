Hodgson: Vardy a strong contender for Euro 2016 squad

Roy Hodgson views Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy as a "very strong contender" for his England squad ahead of Euro 2016.

The former Fleetwood Town attacker created a new Premier League record this season by scoring in 11 consecutive matches, surpassing the benchmark set by Ruud van Nistelrooy with a goal against the Dutchman's former club Manchester United last month.

Such form warrants the acclaim received, according to the England coach, who suggested if he continues to work hard Vardy could earn himself a seat on the plane to France next year.

"He has received an awful lot of praise but he deserves it. But on top of that, he has done it playing very much as a team player, so his contribution outside of the goals has been quite enormous," Hodgson said.

"You can't get a much better contribution than match-winning goals, but he has… [been] working his socks of defensively for Leicester to make sure that any lead they have got, they are able to keep.

"That is a very commendable thing for him, to do it having arrived in top-level football so late. It was really only in the latter part of last season that he started to make a serious mark and attract our attention as a regular Leicester City player.

"It has been a remarkable rise and a remarkable success story and we can only hope that he can keep his form up.

"He won't score in every game between now and when I select a team for the Euros - but what he can do is continue to be Jamie Vardy, playing in the way Jamie Vardy does, and that is always going to make him a very strong contender."