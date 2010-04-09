Hodgson: Zamora can do no more

Zamora starred once again for Fulham on Thursday night as the Cottagers knocked reigning German champions Wolfsburg out of the Europa Cup.

His sublime strike after only 21 seconds was enough to send Fulham into their first European semi-final.

It was a performance typical of a season in which Zamora’s goals have been pivotal in the Craven Cottage outfit’s march into uncharted European territory, thrusting himself into contention for an England berth in the process.

Zamora has netted 19 times so far this season for Fulham, his highest total since leaving Brighton & Hove Albion for Tottenham Hotspur in 2003.

The 29-year-old faces stiff competition for a place in the World Cup squad though, with Capello currently expected to take Emile Heskey to South Africa instead, alongside Wayne Rooney, Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe.

Aside from six under-21 caps, Zamora has yet to make an England appearance. Hodgson, however, believes the former West Ham forward’s performances this year have put him in contention for England duty.

"Bobby Zamora is a very good player. This year, by adding goals to his excellent build up play, he's come to everyone's attention and he can do no more than continue to play well.

"Then, I'm sure when Fabio Capello is looking at the players available to take to the World Cup, he will make his assessment. I know Fabio is aware of Bobby as a player, but Bobby can't do any more himself."

The Fulham boss - himself linked with the England job once Capello eventually steps down - revealed that Zamora’s impressive performance on Thursday night came despite carrying an Achilles injury.

"The medical staff were always confident Bobby's Achilles wouldn't be a problem and, as you saw, it wasn't," said Hodgson, who's side will face Hamburg in the last four.

"He was excellent throughout. It was excellent combination play throughout the midfield for the goal and he was very cool and calm in taking the chance."

