Hoeness plays down Bayern treble talk

The Bavarians made history last term by becoming the first German club to secure the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League titles.

Pep Guardiola's men, who currently sit seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are into the Champions League round of 16 - will aim to add to their impressive list of honours on Saturday as Bayern take on Raja Casablanca in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

But while Hoeness - a three-time Bundesliga and European Cup winner with Bayern in the 1970s - accepts that the club's achievements in 2012-13 were unprecedented, he does not expect Guardiola's side to repeat the feat.

"We all have to get used to it that we experienced an exceptional year," he told B5 aktuell.

"The year 2013 will go down in history. I can not imagine it is repeatable.

"We need to sit back, reflect (on the last year's achievements) and enjoy, and then approach the challenges that lie ahead with new commitment."