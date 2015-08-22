Hoffenheim 1 Bayern Munich 2: Champions fight back after Volland's record-equalling strike

Kevin Volland scored the joint fastest goal in Bundesliga history, but substitute Robert Lewandowski netted a late winner as 10-man Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 2-1 on Saturday.

Striker Volland capitalised on a mistake from David Alaba to open the scoring after only nine seconds at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, equalling the record set by Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi a year ago on Sunday.

Bayern recovered and were deservedly level at half-time after Thomas Muller took his tally to three goals in the first two Bundesliga games of the season, having netted twice in the 5-0 thrashing of Hamburg.

Muller and Arturo Vidal were denied by the woodwork as the champions dominated, but Hoffenheim were given a great chance to claim their first victory over the Bavarian giants in 15 attempts when they were awarded a penalty after Jerome Boateng was shown a second yellow card 17 minutes from time.

But Eugen Polanski's spot-kick hit the post and there was worse to come for Hoffenheim, who were beaten at Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, as Lewandowski struck a minute from time to deservedly secure all three points.

Hoffenheim fans have endured misery against Bayern over the years, but they were out of their seats when Volland was gifted an opening straight from the kick off.

Alaba was far too casual with a stray pass which allowed the forward to fire beyond Manuel Neuer.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann then produced a fine save to tip Muller's header over the crossbar after Philipp Lahm whipped in an inviting cross.

Medhi Benatia was replaced by Rafinha due to injury, but Bayern were not disrupted as Muller struck a post and then equalised by finishing with his knee after Baumann had palmed Douglas Costa's shot into his path five minutes before the break.

Arjen Robben shot wide as Bayern continued to control proceedings, but failed to edge in front before half-time.

Costa wasted another chance early in the second half when he shot high and wide after great work from Mario Gotze, recalled at the expense of Lewandowski.

Robben was replaced by Thiago Alcantara just before the hour-mark and it looked to be only a matter of time before the champions took the lead, with the dangerous Costa again causing havoc down the left as he lashed in a shot which Baumann got a hand to before Niklas Sule cleared.

Arturo Vidal's measured strike hit the crossbar and Robert Lewandowski was denied by Baumann soon after coming on as Hoffenheim continued to ride their luck.

There was drama 17 minutes from time as Boateng was shown a second yellow card in as many minutes for handball, which resulted in a penalty that Polanski was unable to convert as he found the woodwork.

Muller thought he had won it when he had the ball in the back of the net 10 minutes from time but was adjudged to have handled, then Lewandowski's shot was tipped wide by the outstanding Baumann in a dramatic finale.

Muller headed against the post, but the winner finally came when Costa crossed and Lewandowski was on hand to apply the finish.