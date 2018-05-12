Hoffenheim players party in Nagelsmann's media conference

Hoffenheim's boisterous celebration of Champions League qualification spilled over into Julian Nagelsmann's media conference with the young coach showered in drinks by jubilant players.

The club secured its highest Bundesliga finish of third with a 3-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season.

They are now through to the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history after falling just short this term, losing to eventual finalists Liverpool in the play-off round in August.

Nagelsmann's improvement of the team from fourth to third in his second full season in charge enhances his growing reputation as arguably the world's finest young coaching talent, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly among his admirers.

And the 30-year-old is clearly appreciated by his squad, members of which crashed the post-match formalities to sing and dance.

Speaking of Hoffenheim's campaign, Nagelsmann said: "I am very proud of my team and this club, which makes good work possible.

"This is an absolutely historic achievement for a club of our size."

Hoffenheim finished level on 55 points with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen but ahead of both on goal difference.