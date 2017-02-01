Hogan makes Villa move
Striker Scott Hogan made the move from Brentford to fellow Championship side Aston Villa on deadline day.
Aston Villa completed the signing of Brentford striker Scott Hogan in a deal believed to be worth £12million.
Hogan, who has 14 Championship goals this season, agreed to a four-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park.
Villa sit 14th in the league table – a spot behind Brentford – and both are 10 points off the promotion play-off spots.
"I'm delighted to be at a club like Aston Villa," Hogan told the club's website.
"With its history and tradition I can't wait to start working hard and helping the team.
"It all happened quite quickly and now I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and beginning a new chapter in my career."
Hogan came through the lower-tiers in England before signing with Brentford ahead of the 2014-15 season.
Brentford and Villa met on Tuesday, with the former recording a 3-0 win at home.
