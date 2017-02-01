Hogan makes Villa move

Aston Villa completed the signing of Brentford striker Scott Hogan in a deal believed to be worth £12million.

Hogan, who has 14 Championship goals this season, agreed to a four-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park.

Villa sit 14th in the league table – a spot behind Brentford – and both are 10 points off the promotion play-off spots.

"I'm delighted to be at a club like Aston Villa," Hogan told the club's website.

"With its history and tradition I can't wait to start working hard and helping the team.

"It all happened quite quickly and now I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and beginning a new chapter in my career."

Hogan came through the lower-tiers in England before signing with Brentford ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Brentford and Villa met on Tuesday, with the former recording a 3-0 win at home.