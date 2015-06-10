Hojbjerg to return to Bayern for next season

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will play for the club next season amid talk of a move to Tottenham.

Midfielder Hojbjerg spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Augsburg, scoring two goals in 16 appearances as Markus Weinzierl's side finished fifth to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Premier League team Tottenham had been linked with a swoop for the Denmark international, but the 19-year-old is set to continue his development at the Allianz Arena under coach Pep Guardiola.

"Pierre has continued to mature in the six months away from us," Bayern's sporting director Matthias Sammer told the club's official website.

"We're grateful to FC Augsburg for allowing him to take this step."