Holden returns in Bolton victory

The 4-3 shootout victory, after the game ended 1-1, completed a successful pre-season trip for Bolton, who return home unbeaten with wins over Major League Soccer's Toronto and United Soccer League second division opposition, the Charlotte Eagles and Charleston Battery.

While the results will provide Bolton with a boost heading into the Premier League season, the quality of the opposition they faced in North America will not come close to matching what awaits.

"It's not the same intense pressure we'll have when the Premier League starts but it gives us a chance to get everyone involved," Bolton manager Owen Coyle told reporters. "Of course we're optimistic.

"I'll look to get my maximum from this group of players. They know how to work and we're all here for the same thing, we want to be the best we can be.

"There's no doubt when we are at our very best, our maximum, then we can beat the top sides in England. I truly believe that."

Martin Petrov, who has made a big impression on Coyle during the tour, set-up Bolton's goal, finding Matt Taylor unmarked at the far post for an easy tap-in. Maicon Correa equalised for Toronto in first half injury time.

Bolton welcomed back Holden, who missed the last part of the Premier League season after breaking his leg while on international duty for the U.S. against the Netherlands.

Despite the injury, he made the U.S. World Cup squad but saw limited playing time in South Africa.

"I was as fit as I could be at the World Cup so you don't lose too much in two weeks," said Holden. "I was given the choice when to come back and I feel fit.

"It was nice to come back and play in Toronto."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook