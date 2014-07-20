Holland denies reports that Lukaku will leave

The Belgium forward spent last season on loan at Everton - where he scored 15 goals in 31 Premier League appearances - following a successful spell at West Brom the previous campaign.

Lukaku has been linked with a return to Goodison Park, while Tottenham and Bundesliga club Wolfsburg are also said to be eager to sign the 21-year-old.

Holland does not expect the former Anderlecht man to be on the move in the near future, though.

"The plan is that he will join up with us at some stage during the second [pre-season] week when we are in Holland," he said.

When pressed as to whether Lukaku will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before he is due to head to Netherlands on tour, Holland stated: "That’s the situation as I understand it.”

Marco van Ginkel took another step closer to a return to full fitness by playing in a 3-2 friendly win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and Holland has welcomed the return of the midfielder, who missed most of last season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

He said: "Marco has worked fantastically hard to come back from an awful injury and has had a long road back but he has done magnificently well, well enough to be involved in the Dutch squad's training just before the World Cup.

"He is accumulating games and he is looking stronger every game, and it is really important he gets a good pre-season."