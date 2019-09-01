Holt injury a mystery to Livingston squad – Lithgow

Alan Lithgow admits the Livingston players were kept in the dark regarding the condition of boss Gary Holt ahead of their hard-fought 2-1 victory against St Mirren.

Livi manager Holt, 46, was absent from the dugout after sustaining an injury during the week which required him to be hospitalised.

It is hoped he will be able to return to work on Monday morning after his number two David Martindale confirmed the issue was “not too serious”.

The West Lothian outfit have been reluctant to publicly confirm the exact details of Holt’s ailment – and club captain Lithgow revealed that even extended to the squad.

Lithgow said: “I don’t know too much about how the gaffer is but Davie (Martindale) told us there’s nothing to worry about. So we’re just taking his word for it!

“He’ll (Holt) be happy with the three points, that’s for sure.

“We’ve been pretty much the same as everyone else, in terms of not knowing much. But Davie said it’s fine. We played the same way and there was no disruption.

“The manager and Davie work well together, they both do their bit and everything comes together on a Saturday.

“I think the main objective behind not telling us much was to make sure we stayed focused and professional.”

Even without Holt on the sidelines, Livingston displayed their usual resilience and efficacy to extend their unbeaten streak at the start of the campaign to nine games and remain in third spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Lithgow and Lyndon Dykes hit the back of the net either side of the break and, although a Kyle Magennis wonder strike ensured a nervous finale, Livi held firm.

Lithgow added: “That’s us secured third spot and it cements our best start to the season in a good while. Davie mentioned that at half-time and it was a big motivation.”

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was left to rue a game of two halves in West Lothian, with the Buddies dreadful in the first period before dominating large swathes of the encounter after the break.

However, they were unable to restore parity as Livi massed their ranks in the dying stages. Indeed, it was the hosts who almost extended their advantage, striking the bar through Jack Stobbs.

Goodwin rued: “The first half was slow and pedestrian. When it went forward it didn’t stick and kept coming back. Livingston compete well for second balls and they did that better than us in the first half.

“But I don’t think that anyone would argue that we were the better team in the second half. We just couldn’t make that pressure count.”