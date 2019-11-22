Holt reading nothing into Livingston’s record against Celtic

Gary Holt is adamant Livingston’s remarkable defensive record against Celtic will have no bearing on Saturday’s showdown at Parkhead.

The Lions have kept three successive clean sheets against the Hoops, claiming two 0-0 draws with Liam Kelly between the sticks last season before Matija Sarkic played his part in a 2-0 win in October.

By comparison, Aberdeen have shipped 10 goals over the same amount of games against the Bhoys while even Rangers, with the best recent record against their Old Firm rivals, have let in four.

However, Holt insists he will not draw inspiration, nor will he fear a backlash, based on that shutout sequence.

“These records are for others to talk about,” he said. “I don’t bat an eyelid about statistics like that – my job is to win the next game of football.

“Each individual game will be decided on its own merits.

“That is why I don’t get caught up in people saying ‘it’s one win in five’ or ‘you haven’t won in 10’, whatever it may be. That means nothing to the next match you are playing.”

Livingston will begin life without Lee Miller, who was named interim co-manager of Falkirk alongside David McCracken this week.

They must also contend with an injury list which includes Alan Lithgow, Nicky Devlin, Chris Erskine and Jack Stobbs.

Holt added: “We are realistic and know where we are at and, with illnesses and injuries, we are down to the bare bones – but does that mean we won’t put a performance on? No, it doesn’t.”